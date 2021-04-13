More businesses across the province are getting much needed help as B.C deals with a third wave of COVID.

More eligible bars, wineries, gyms and fitness centres can now apply for relief funding through the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant.

The one time grant will help affected businesses with rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance and utilities. It can also help cover unexpected costs, such as the purchase of perishable goods, that resulted from COVID-19 restrictions.

The grant is open for businesses affected by the most recent round of provincial health orders, which came into effect on March 30th. They will be eligible to receive anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 in support.

To qualify for the grant, businesses must have been open since February 1st and meet the following criteria.

It has been affected by the recent provincial health orders;

Provide electronic banking information;

Confirm it is registered as a B.C. business;

Produce a business validation document, such as a business licence, liquor licence, notice of assessment or lease agreement; and

Confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in B.C.

Businesses that were closed or had their licences revoked due to non-compliance with provincial health orders are not eligible.

Applications will remain open until June 4th, or until the grant funds are disbursed.

To learn more, visit the Government of British Columbia website.