The Black Creek Community Association is now thanking one of its board members for taking down the "hoax COVID-19 bulletin" (Photo: Black Creek Community Association/Facebook)

If you see a flyer that says COVID-19 restrictions are over, don’t believe it.

The flyers were first reported on the windshields of parked cars in Powell River on Thursday (Feb. 25th).

Just this weekend, one was placed on the door of the Black Creek Community Centre.

The flyer has since been taken down, but there may be more out there.

It stated effective March 1st, masks are no longer mandatory, social distancing or plastic barriers are not required, and all lockdowns and travel bans are lifted.

Police are now advising anyone who receives or views these types of flyers, “the claims are completely untrue.”

According to the Powell River RCMP, “All COVID restrictions including social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing inside buildings as well as any previous restrictions already in place remain in place at this time.”

For current guidelines, you’re reminded to get in touch with the local health authority.