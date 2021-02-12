The City of Nanaimo is a step closer to implementing its ban on plastic checkout bags in stores.

Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman announced today (February 12/21) approval of Nanaimo’s Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw 2020 No. 7283. The Bylaw will now return to Council for final adoption, and is scheduled to kick in July 1, 2021. This gives time for retailers to adjust their delivery and work through any existing stock of bags.

The City says the Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw will encourage the use of reusable bags by eliminating use of plastic bags and sets fees for paper bags and new reusable bags. There are certain exceptions and conditions:

Paper bags will need to contain at least 40% post-consumer recycled content and be labelled as recyclable. Reusable bags for sale should be washable and capable of at least 100 uses.

The regulation will list exemptions, including but not limited to small paper bags, bags for bulk foods and produce, wrap for flowers, and multi-packs of plastic bags.

Checkout bags labelled ‘compostable’ or ‘biodegradable’ are prohibited under the new bylaw, as some of these form harmful micro-plastics as they degrade.

The province also announced the first ever Plastic Pollution Awareness Day will be on Monday, February 15. The City says it will begin an education and awareness campaign that day to assist residents and businesses with the transition.