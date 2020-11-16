Island Health is now reporting there are COVID-19 clusters in three schools in the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public School district.

A new COVID-19 cluster is reported at Randerson Ridge Elementary in Nanaimo. The dates involved are November 4th to 6th, and November 9th and 10th.

The latest exposure incident reported is at Ladysmith Secondary School and the dates that exposures took place are November 10th, 12, and 13th.

Earlier in the weekend, the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District reported an exposure on November 12th at Frank J. Ney elementary school.

Dover Bay Secondary and John Barsby Secondary reported exposure incidents last week, but both schools are now dealing with clusters.

Island Health describes an exposure as one person with a lab-confirmed infection who attended school.

A cluster is when there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 positive students.

If a student identified as being a close contact, a public health team from Island Health will contact parents directly to provide further instruction. If parents are not contacted, they should send their children to school as usual.