They dominate our marine landscape, and a Vancouver Island MP is trying to get those ocean freighters moving.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor said these massive boats can park in our Vancouver Island coastal waters for weeks at a time, waiting for the Port of Vancouver to call their number.

MacGregor says the problem is with our shipping system.

“The fact that we are seeing these freighters come with increased frequency, increased duration, really speaks to how inefficient our whole shipping system is. To have a freighter, in some cases, lying in wait for up to six weeks,” said MacGregor.

MacGregor has tabled a bill to prevent the freighters from anchoring here.

“I want to use this bill (C-250) as a focal point to have that broader discussion about how efficiently we are managing our shipping into the Port of Vancouver,” said MacGregor.

In an email to our newsroom, the Vancouver Port Authority said the Port has seen an increase in traffic, especially in grain from the prairies.

In a release from MacGregor’s office, he says over the last several years, community and First Nations groups have repeatedly called on Transport Canada to protect ancient clam beds, prawns, oysters, and endangered species, including the iconic southern resident killer whales.

“Dialogue with government officials has confirmed that the pumping of ballast tanks, pumping of bilges, dragging of anchors, dumping of garbage and waste, and continuous noise from generators have combined to seriously threaten our livelihoods and traditional ways of life,” said Chief Joan Brown of Penelakut Tribe. “The Federal Government has the lawful obligation to consult with us prior to permitting freighter parking in our traditional waters. Penelakut Tribe has had absolutely no consultation from the Federal Government.”

The Trudeau Government has proposed the establishment of a National Marine Conservation Area here.

But MacGregor comments that Transport Canada’s inability to address the concerns over freighters endangers the very waters they aim to protect.

“People have witnessed them (freighters) dragging their chain. There’s concern about when we have inclement weather, how they would handle that,” said MacGregor. “There have also been some concerns about marine pollution, the fact that some crew members have been witnessed power-washing the decks into the ocean, the noise and light pollution that people have to endure because they are required (by Maritime Law) to keep lights running on both the bow and stern for navigation purposes.”

“These freighters sometimes drag their anchor, disturbing our seabeds and harvesting areas’, said Lyackson First Nation Chief Richard Thomas. “They have their lights on all night and make noise. They take away the beauty of our beaches. They harvest illegally and pollute our waters, and their proximity to our reserve lands makes our nation fearful of trespassers. We were never consulted on this and don’t support the freighters being in our waters.”

Our newsroom’s calls to Transport Canada for comment haven’t been returned.