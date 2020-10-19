The District of Sechelt is reviewing its Zoning Bylaw for the first time since 1987.

This is the document that helps determine whether specific buildings or events are permitted or prohibited.

Community feedback is encouraged to help ensure the bylaw better reflects public expectations.

Andrew Allen, director of planning and development stated, “The Zoning Bylaw helps us plan for what we want our community to look like in the future. We have five main areas of the bylaw we want to hear from the community on and we will spend the next several weeks using a variety of different means to connect with the citizens who want to have their say.”

Go to the ‘Have Your Say‘ page on the District website for links to surveys, plans for community meetings using Zoom, posters, and in-person conversations at Trail Bay Mall this month and next.

Mayor Darnelda Siegers stated, “The Zoning Bylaw has been at the top of Council’s list of projects for sometime so we are very pleased to get underway to ensure our bylaw reflects the values of our community and can be brought in alignment with our Official Community Plan.”

Community consultation will focus on five specific areas of the Zoning Bylaw:

Home-based Businesses Density (residential infill) Short-term rentals Agricultural Land Reserve uses Urban agriculture – chickens, bees, farms stands, etc

Paper copies of the surveys and information sheets can be picked up at the Sechelt Library.