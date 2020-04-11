Nanaimo Green Party MP Paul Manly is distressed by the number of people traveling during the long weekend.

Manly says he’s deeply troubled by reports that large numbers of travellers were making their way to Vancouver Island this weekend via BC Ferries.

He’s calling on governments to order BC ferries to restrict all non-essential travel on all routes effective immediately.

Manly made his call in a letter to Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as federal and provincial ministers whose areas of responsibility are directly relevant to this issue.

He says BC Ferries is following the rules set out by the federal government and the corporation does not have the authority to stop people from getting on the ferries unless they report symptoms for COVID-19.

Manly says it’s clear that many people are ignoring the directive from both levels of government to stay at home.

The MP says “this can no longer just be a request for people to stay home. The government needs to restrict travel and enforce that restriction.”