There is now a claims process open to survivors of Federal Indian Day Schools and Federal Day Schools.

Compensation ranges between $10,000 and $200,000 dollars.

Survivors can click here or call 1-888-221-2898 to start the process of submitting a claim and members of the class action lawsuit will have two and a half years to submit their claims.

The last day to submit is July 13, 2022.

The compensation money will come from a $200 hundred-million-dollar Legacy Fund and, to be eligible, a person must have suffered harm at these schools.