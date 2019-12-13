VIU Offers Resilience Training to Volunteer Firefighters
Vancouver Island University is offering volunteer firefighters the training needed to better cope with the stress that comes with their job.
Dr. Leigh Blaney is a professor in the Faculty of Health and Human Services at V-I-U.
She says volunteer firefighters train to save lives and extinguish fires but receive little training about how to protect their emotional safety.
Firefighters have a higher exposure to horrific events than the average person.
Blaney has co-created a resilience education program aimed at helping them cultivate personal resilience before they are involved in a traumatic incident.