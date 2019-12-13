Vancouver Island University is offering volunteer firefighters the training needed to better cope with the stress that comes with their job.

Dr. Leigh Blaney is a professor in the Faculty of Health and Human Services at V-I-U.

She says volunteer firefighters train to save lives and extinguish fires but receive little training about how to protect their emotional safety.

Firefighters have a higher exposure to horrific events than the average person.

Blaney has co-created a resilience education program aimed at helping them cultivate personal resilience before they are involved in a traumatic incident.