While greenhouse gas emissions have lowered in BC, more work needs to be done to reach climate targets.

That comes from this year’s Climate Change Accountability Report, an annual report that provides the most up-to-date assessment of the province’s efforts to lower emissions and build a more low-carbon economy.

The report finds compared to 2007, emissions look to go down by 20 percent by 2030 because of changes in the last few years such as planting over 9,000 hectares for reforestation, using 1.6 million cubic meters of waste fibre, more homes using heat pumps, connecting to clean electricity, and switching to zero emission electric vehicles.

The BC Government says despite this progress, the reductions aren’t enough to meet the target of lowering emissions by 40 percent come 2030.

“To meet the 2030 target, an additional 13.0 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of reductions would be required,” said the report.

“The current policy landscape does not put the province on track to meet its 2030 targets. However, B.C. is reducing emissions intensity while growing a cleaner economy.”

The report adds a number of measures under CleanBC like the zero-carbon building code, could help lower emissions around 2030, with hopes it can help them in lowering emissions by 60 percent in 2040 and by 80 percent in 2050.

Other findings from the report include zero-emission vehicles making up nearly one in four new vehicle sales in 2023, and heat pump installations increasing by 67 percent.

The province adds they aim to continue improving climate action through new wind and solar projects and investing $36 billion to expand regional electrical infrastructure.

