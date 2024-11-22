It’s budget time and the City of Nanaimo says they’re providing the public a chance to review and offer insight on the details.

Council will be reviewing the budget during three special committee meetings scheduled for Nov. 27, Dec. 4, and 6 which will be open to the public and the city says a special eTown Hall will take place to open the for people to ask questions.

If more time is needed, council says they’ll add another meeting on Dec. 11 to keep the review process open, since the budget is still a work in progress.

They say since this is still just a draft plan, items can change during the review process before it’s made final and adopted by May 15.

Mayor Leonard Krog says it’s important to hear all opinions on the budget because of the impact it plays on the community and vital services.

“I encourage Nanaimo’s citizens to review the draft budget, join us at the budget presentations and get your budget-related questions ready for the e-Town Hall, or send us your comments,” he says.

According to the Community Charter, municipalities in BC must prepare a five-year financial plan each year.