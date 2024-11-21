Fresh off the heels of the bomb cyclone storm Tuesday night, another windstorm is expected to make landfall soon.

A less intense fall storm is expected to hit the B.C. south coast Friday, with peak winds expected during the afternoon and evening.

The storm will be the result of low-pressure deepening off the Washington Coast later tonight which will move towards the Island Friday.

Although the storm is projected to be less intense from Tuesday and Wednesday’s bomb cyclone, strong winds may cause damage and disruptions and slow down clean-up efforts from communities.

More trees could be downed, and tree limbs could break, more power outages could occur, and travel delays are possible.

Vancouver Island and the Sunshine coast are expected to get the worst of the storm, with wind gusts forecasted as high as 80 km/h.

The storm is projected to ease by Friday night or Saturday morning.