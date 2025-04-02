A woman was found deceased Monday, March 31, near the Duke Point ferry terminal.

The woman was found near the shore of Jack Point trail and despite emergency first responders’ efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the incident leading up to her death, but foul play is not suspected currently.

At the time of being found, the woman was wearing a black puffy parka, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone in the area between 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. that day who has information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.