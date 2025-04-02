A vehicle was set on fire early Sunday morning in Sechelt and the Sunshine Coast RCMP are seeking witnesses, or dashcam or surveillance video, that may help in their investigation

The RCMP says on March 30th at 2:04 am they were called to the 5500 block of Wharf Ave where a male was spraying a substance on a white Mercedes-Benz sprinter van before starting a fire.

The Sechelt Fire Department extinguished the fire while police searched the area for a suspect wearing a light blue hoody and dark pants.

Police are asking for any witnesses who have not spoken to them already, or anyone with video that would have captured images of a person walking the area to contact their non emergency number, 604-885-2266.