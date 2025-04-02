To support reconciliation, BC RCMP is officially adopting the Eagle Feather Protocol.

First introduced in Nova Scotia, the protocol gives victims, witnesses, suspects, and police officers the choice to swear legal oaths on an eagle feather.

The aim is to not only use the feather in support of calls to action, but also to help build a more inclusive and relevant justice system for Indigenous people.

Officers say to many Indigenous people, the feather is sacred.

“Before being sent to RCMP detachments, the eagle feathers are cleansed during a smudging ceremony led by an Elder,” said BC RCMP.

- Advertisement -

“BC RCMP Eagle Feather Protocol will be utilized by Indigenous and non-Indigenous victims, witnesses, suspects, police officers and all RCMP employees throughout the province.”

They say the BC division is among seven others to have adopted the protocol on Monday.