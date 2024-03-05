Over 10 items were stolen from Nanaimo Search and Rescue early this (Tuesday) morning after a break-in.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue say in a Facebook post that one person got into their compound and broke into both of their storage trailers.

Two large yellow Pelican cases were taken, with various items inside. They include an iPad, satellite communicator, chainsaw and multiple other power tools and socket wrenches.

A video of the break-in can be found on the Nanaimo Search and Rescue Facebook page.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2354 and quote file number 2024-6920.