Nanaimo Council is calling on the federal government and the province to help them protect endangered Garry Oak forests around the city.

In last nights council meeting (Mon), a delegation from the Nanaimo Area Land Trust asked the city to work with the province, feds and the Snuneymuxw First Nation to protect the Harewood Plains.

Hunter Jarrett is a restoration consultant who specializes in Garry Oak Habitats, and he says there’s a lot to lose if Harewood Plains isn’t protected.

“The impacts will be felt for generations to come and I feel that during the process we may lose a piece of our collective identity that we may never be able to fully get back,” said Jarrett.

He adds that the Harewood Plains has some of the highest concentrations of blooming wildflowers in all of Canada.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t give us too much credit for stating the obvious. We are calling upon senior government to recognize that they have the responsibility to ensure the Harewood Plains are protected because of their unique ecological value,” said Mayor Leonard Krog as he closed out the meeting.

Krog says he is hopeful that they will hear back from MP Lisa Marie Barron and MLA Sheila Malcomson.