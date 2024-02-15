Six communities in BC will get a share of close to $925,000 from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to develop a clean energy future.

According to a media release, the announcement was made during the Globe Forum and the investment will be made through the Green Municipal Fund to support local projects to advance transit access and enhance sustainability at public facilities across British Columbia.

Nanaimo and Delta are slated to receive $200,000 each to study methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at various recreational and public buildings, that produce the highest amount of carbon.

Powell River is also slated to receive $68,400 to study emission reduction strategies for most of its buildings including City Hall, recreation buildings, public works facilities, the RCMP building, the library, and an entertainment facility which, according to the release, emit over 600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Other cities getting funds to improve, and develop clean energy is Metro Vancouver ($249,800), City of Port Moody ($178,000), and the City of Kelowna ($20,450).

FCM president Scott Pearce says this investment puts municipal governments on track to hit net zero targets.

“It’s good news that the Green Municipal Fund is further building on its 20-year track record of helping local governments and communities become more sustainable,” he says. “Through continued, strong collaboration, between the federal government, municipalities, and FCM, we’re on track to hit net zero.”

The Green Municipal Fund is funded through a $1.65 billion federal endowment by the federal government and helps municipalities switch to sustainable practices faster.