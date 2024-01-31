Subscribe to Local News

Highway 101 to close tomorrow for flood mitigation work

By Justin Waddell
Highway 101 on the Sunshine Coast. (flickr.com)

If you are planning to travel around the Halfmoon Bay area, you will have to leave early in the morning or later that night. 

The province says Highway 101 will be closed at Trout Lake tomorrow between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Theys say the closure will let crews make urgent improvements to the culvert capacity in the area as the lake’s water level rises. 

A detour will be available via Redrooffs Road, and the province asks you to follow all signs and watch for traffic personnel. 

Updates can be found on DriveBC. 

