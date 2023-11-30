Subscribe to Local News

BC Ferries launches second Pacific Buffet survey

By Eric Richards
BC Ferries - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio News

In June 10,000 people told BC ferries what they wanted to replace the former Pacific Buffet  

Among the feedback were comments saying passengers wanted a new type of dining experience where they could enjoy artisan foods with a view. 

Now the ferry provider is releasing a second survey to find out what menu items might interest customers and to get a feel for what they might be willing to pay. 

Some of the questions asked what type of pricing model customers would like to see. One example given was a tiered menu where you would pay a flat rate for unlimited coffee tea and snacks. 

BC Ferries adds that in its last year of operation, the Pacific Buffet wasn’t popular, attracting less than 9 percent of travellers and losing over 1 million dollars annually. 

The survey will be live for two weeks on the BC Ferries website. 

