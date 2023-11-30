In June 10,000 people told BC ferries what they wanted to replace the former Pacific Buffet

Among the feedback were comments saying passengers wanted a new type of dining experience where they could enjoy artisan foods with a view.

Now the ferry provider is releasing a second survey to find out what menu items might interest customers and to get a feel for what they might be willing to pay.

Some of the questions asked what type of pricing model customers would like to see. One example given was a tiered menu where you would pay a flat rate for unlimited coffee tea and snacks.

BC Ferries adds that in its last year of operation, the Pacific Buffet wasn’t popular, attracting less than 9 percent of travellers and losing over 1 million dollars annually.

The survey will be live for two weeks on the BC Ferries website.