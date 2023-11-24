According to Tourism Industry Association of Canada, 4VI has won the Air Transat Sustainable Tourism award for 2023.

In a statement released by 4VI, they say the accolade acknowledges their commitment to stewardship through the development of a “ground breaking” climate action plan and carbon audit for the Vancouver Island region.

The say it is the first major carbon audit executed by a regional destination management organization of this scale, and played a big part in winning the award.

“This is proof that what we’re doing to make this industry better, despite any challenges, is worth it,” said business impact and engagement vice-president Brian Cant.

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond rhetoric – it’s deeply ingrained in the values of our whole organization and our team.”

They add the recognition affirms their role in shaping the future of tourism, emphasizing the importance of responsible and regenerative practices within the industry.