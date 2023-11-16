You’ll see the number 150 strewn about Nanaimo in 2024, as the city celebrates its sesquicentennial.

To mark the occasion, the city has unveiled the banners that will be hung in Nanaimo’s downtown areas.

The city says that artist Amy Pye’s design reflects an appreciation for the complexity of the city, incorporating urban and rural landscapes, the flight of an eagle over the sea, and a seaplane over an urban center.

Pye is from Nanaimo and recently moved back to the Harbour City following a brief stay in the nation south of the 49th parallel.

“The joy I felt upon learning that my banner was chosen surpassed the typical victory of a design competition,” says Pye. “To me, it felt like a ‘welcome home’ gift—a waving banner guiding me back to my community. I am immensely proud to call Nanaimo home and to be chosen to depict this significant occasion.”

Mayor Leonard Krog says he looks forward to the unveiling of the banners.

“Each year we anticipate the unveiling of new street banners to brighten our city streets,” says Krog. “The artwork chosen for the 2024 banners not only highlights the extraordinary talent and passion of a local artist, but reflects a deep love and appreciation for the city we call home.”

The banners will be raised next spring in Nanaimo’s downtown area, including the Arts District and major routes including Bowen Road and Third Street.