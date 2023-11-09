The SCRD and Unifor Local 466 have reached a tentative collective agreement which both parties are recommending ratification.

According to union spokesperson Grant Viitanen, both parties exchanged draft proposals on Oct. 19 and started negotiations towards an agreement on Oct. 30, which included issues surrounding the cost of living and inflation on the economy.

“One of the key issues was recognizing the current economy and high inflation,” he says. “We were also looking to make some progress on how the workplace is for our transit workers.”

This is the second time the union has negotiated with the SCRD since a renewed negotiation was signed in 2021, and Viitanen says making this new agreement is a step in the right direction for both parties.

“I want to thank the SCRD bargaining team for coming to the table ready to make a deal that recognizes the difficulty facing workers on the Sunshine Coast,” he says.

SCRD board chair Leonard Lee echoed the positive outcome, adding the new agreement will attract and help stimulate the local economy.

“The new agreement paves the way for years of stability, addresses concerns about inflation, and serves to reflect the culture of the SCRD,” he says. “This promotes the objective of attracting and retaining top talent in a challenging market.”

The SCRD board is scheduled to address the collective agreement on Nov. 23.