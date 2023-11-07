Nanaimo RCMP, along with representatives from the Snuneymuxw First Nations and Snaw Naw As First Nation communities came together to celebrate in a traditional Eagle Feather Harvest.

According to a media release, following opening remarks from Thomas George and other First Nations dignitaries’ eagles were blessed and provided a traditional offering of salmon before their feathers were carefully, and respectfully, harvested for use in First Nation’s ceremonies and by RCMP officers.

The release states the purpose of the harvest was also to reflect the continued efforts of police to improve communication and foster reconciliation with the Snuneymuxw and Snaw Naw As peoples.

RCMP say the detachment will hold a ceremony to unveil their Eagle Feather protocol once the feathers are ready and prepared.