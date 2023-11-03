Subscribe to Local News

Luckys Libations

Drink Recipe: The Old Pal

Drink name – The Old Pal

Ingredients 

  • Dillions Rye Whiskey
  • Campari
  • Dry Vermouth
  • Bitters

Cheers, Lucky’s

