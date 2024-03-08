Subscribe to Local News

Luckys Libations

Drink Recipe: The Sunset

Drink name – The Sunset

Ingredients:
  • Tanqueray Gin
  • Bottle Green Elderflower
  • OJ
  • Grenadine
  • Cherry

Cheers, Lucky’s

