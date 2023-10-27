Subscribe to Local News

Luckys Libations

Drink Recipe: Brain Pop

Drink name – Brain Pop

Ingredients 

  • Sambuca
  • Sour Puss Red (raspberry)
  • Pop Rocks Candy

Cheers, Lucky’s

