Fortis BC is beginning the process of upgrading its existing natural gas main infrastructure in Sechelt.

Fortis BC Corporate Communications Manager Nicole Brown says while they will not be adding new customers as part of this project, it will support future growth and energy demand in the area.

The work will start on Halloween and last five or six weeks from Mondays through Saturdays. During this time, drivers can expect little interference in their commute, with only a few instances of single-lane alternating traffic planned, and the rest of the work happening along the side of the road in the existing utility corridor.

“The construction will take place along the roadway and the side of the road in existing utility corridor,” says Brown. “Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic within proximity of the work zone. Drivers in the area can expect single lane, alternating traffic on Cowrie and Barnacle Streets during periods of construction and are asked to avoid the area if possible or allow extra time and carefully follow all traffic signs for the safety of our crews.”

The worst of the noise expected is when rock breaking is required along Barnacle Street, which will happen on four days in November.

- Advertisement -

This is the schedule provided by the District of Sechelt:

Oct 25 – Nov 1: Mermaid Street

Nov 2 – 6: Ocean Avenue

Nov 7 – 14: Cowrie/Shorncliffe

Nov 4, 18, 25: Barnacle Street (rock blasting)

Nov 15-25, 28-30: Barnacle Street

Dec 1 – 2: Trail Avenue