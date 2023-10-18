Nanaimo RCMP are reminding everyone about the dangers of leaving valuables unattended in their vehicles after a series of break-ins in the 3200-block of Stephenson Point Road.

Police say three incidents occurred on Monday night and specific vehicles, in which owners left them unlocked, were targeted because they were easy to get into. However, RCMP believe there could be more victims

“While only three incidents were reported, from experience, we believe there are others but for whatever reason they were not reported,” an RCMP media release says. “Thieves are out rain or shine, checking door handles on vehicles.

“If they find one unlocked, they will enter it and take anything they find.”

According to ICBC, there were a total of 834 vehicle break-ins on Vancouver Island last year, which is an increase of 150 per cent from last year.

RCMP is still looking for the assailants who broke into the three vehicles and say if you have any information to call the detachment’s non-emergency line.