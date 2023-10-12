The Sunshine Coast’s South Pender Water system is back to stage one restrictions.

That, according to the SCRD who say they’re confident that with more rain expected in the areas of Harris and McNeil Lakes, water conservation regulations can be scaled back.

Restrictions were removed on most other SCRD water systems about a week ago as the region continues to recover from the summer drought.

The Eastbourne system remains with the highest level of restrictions at stage four, as the Keats Island Aquifer has not sufficiently recharged.