Wooley is a 6 year old mixed breed with a tragic story.

Wooley’s family was displaced by fires somewhere outside of Kamloops and then they were unable to find a pet friendly place. SO what was supposed to be a temporary setting has turned into permanent for Wooley. He needs a home, a great adventure buddy and the goodest boy! You can see all animals available at www.spca.bc.ca and might as well grab your calendar while you’re there!