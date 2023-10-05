Residents in Parksville will have more water freedom after the city announced they will be easing restrictions back to Stage 3 in the city.

The city says although the region has seen rain over the past few days it has not been significant enough to ease restrictions fully, and the provincial drought rating on Vancouver Island remains in effect.

Easing back to Stage 3 watering restrictions lifts the lawn watering ban, and allows for outdoor and/or vehicle washing, but the city says they are asking residents to conserve water even though restrictions have been eased.

The city says October is crucial for aquatic life since stream flows are lower than normal before we get any significant rainfall and local salmon require adequate water levels for spawning.