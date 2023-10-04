The RCMP were called to a Nanaimo school on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a threat.

RCMP Media Liaison office Corporal Gary O’Brien says the threat involved John Barsby Secondary School in the 500 block of Seventh St.

The RCMP have not said what the nature of the threat was, but it was directed at the school as classes were ending for the day and students were leaving.

Staff and students were evacuated and RCMP officers, including Police Dog Services, launched a search of the school.

One student at the school says she was outside participating in a gym class and the fire alarm was pulled just before the class ended.

- Advertisement -

She and others in the class were told they could not go inside the collect their belongings and will be able to do so in the morning.