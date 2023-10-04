Nominations for sports excellence, culture, and the arts are now being accepted by the Regional District of Nanaimo.

According to the district, ceremonies will honor the achievements of people who live in the City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach, or electoral areas E, F, G, or H.

The RDN, along with Oceanside Service Committee says they are looking to recognize individuals and members of teams who have won a gold medal, or first-place standing at a provincial, national, or international sporting, culture, or artistic event.

Nominees have been recognized in fields such as swimming, weightlifting, cycling, poetry as well as other provincial or national sports and cultural competitions.

Nominations are scheduled to close on Oct. 20, for a nomination visit the RDN website.