Artists of all levels, from across the province, are being called on by the City of Nanaimo to submit their portfolios to the 2024-2026 Urban Design Roster Program.

According to the city, the program was launched two years ago, and has been successful at offering artists and designers a chance to be involved in urban design and ‘small-scale artwork’ related to city infrastructure.

The Urban Design Roster Program offers talents to tackle design challenges, such as urban space beautification like murals on civic buildings, surface treatments on city infrastructures and design treatments on manhole covers as well as active transportation, sanitation, and anti-graffiti efforts.

Nanaimo’s manager of culture and special events Adrienne Mercer Breen says connecting to art is an ongoing effort which is inspirational and sparks connections.

“The Urban Design Roster enlivens Nanaimo’s public spaces and fosters ongoing connection to art, culture and community,” she says. “We know that through their work, the city’s new and continuing Roster participants will spark meaningful conversations and inspire others to create as well.”

The roster is a list of artists who wish to be contacted to work with the city’s public art team, and other departments such as traffic/transportation, engineering and public works.

Councilor Paul Manly says this program has been pivotal to the continued growth, and diversity of the city.

“We are so appreciative of the artists we’ve had participate in the roster over the last two years,” he says. “We look to the future of the program, and intake of new and returning artists, with great excitement.”

The city says applications will require a statement of interest, resume and a portfolio of previous work. All applications will be reviewed by a selection panel of city staff and members of the Art in Public Spaces Working Group.

Those selected will remain on the city’s roster for two years.

The deadline to submit applications to the city is Nov. 13.