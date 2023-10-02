Oceanside residents will be able to participate in 28 free activities as the Regional District of Nanaimo prepares to launch their Active Aging Campaign to celebrate aging and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The RDN says they have been working with community partners since 2013 and have offered free drop-in activities for the community to recognize Active Aging Week.

According to a media release, the annual event will be hosted at various venues throughout the Parksville and Qualicum area and will provide a variety of activities to build connections between older adults and their communities to create a network of senior-orientated organizations.

The event will feature events like yoga, Pilates, tai chi, curling, walking and line dancing. It will also host several arts and crafts, as well as presentations and a concert.

The event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 3 to 7 and for a full list of all the events visit the RDN’s website.