Artists and designers of all skill levels are invited to submit their design proposals for the 2024 Street Banner Design Program in Nanaimo.

In 1874 the City of Nanaimo was the sixth municipality to be incorporated in British Columbia, and this year marks the 150 years of that anniversary. The city is asking those who submit their proposals to include a ‘150’ design within the artistic framework.

According to the city, banners will be hung in the spring of next year throughout the downtown area, including in the arts district downtown, along Bowen Road, Third Street, and other major routes in the city.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the program has always been integral to the city, but next year is extra special.

“Every spring we look forward to the Street Banner Program brightening our city streets,” he says. “Next year is our city’s 150th and is extra special. As we watch the banners appear, we celebrate our local artists and the opportunity to showcase their talents.”

The deadline for artists to submit their banner is Oct. 23 by 4 p.m.