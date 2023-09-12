Updated: As of Sept 12, 2023 at 4:28 p.m.: RCMP say Melissa Thomson has been located.

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Melissa Thomson who was reported missing on Sept. 8 and says her family has indicated there is cause for them to be concerned for her wellbeing.

Thomson is described as a Caucasian woman five feet eight inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are following up on information indicating she might have traveled to Vancouver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.