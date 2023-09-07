Effective tomorrow, the District of Sechelt is placing a full ban on outdoor watering to make sure there is enough for emergency services.

According to the district, they will move to a Stage 4 watering ban which means restrictions will be in place for watering lawns, trees, shrubs, gardens and food producing plants. The ban will also prohibit washing of sidewalks, driveways and exterior surfaces.

The district is also urging people to not wash their vehicles and boats, as well to not fill their pools, ponds, spas or hot tubs during the ban.

They say residents will have access to the non-potable water station but are limited to 100 gallons per day for each family.

For more information visit the District of Sechelt’s website.