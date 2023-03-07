Nanaimo RCMP are having a hard time finding a stolen semi truck.

It was stolen between 8:30 AM on February 11th and 7AM February 13th.

The Ace Courier vehicle is a 5-ton delivery truck with Ace decals on the upper corners of the rear panel.

There was video surveillance of the area it was taken from, however, the truck was not sighted on the cameras. There are currently no suspects or witnesses to the theft.

Anyone with information about the truck are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.