Leaves, grass trimmings, and light yard trimmings such as twigs and small branches are now accepted in the organics bin for Nanaimo-district residents.

“The collection and conversion of leaves, grass and light yard trimmings into compost throughout the region supports both a circular economy and helps the RDN get closer to its 90 per cent waste diversion goal,” said RDN Chair Vanessa Craig.

The new expansion will affect residents in Electoral Areas A, B, C, E, F, G, and H, District of Lantzville, City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach.

Residents will be able to ‘top up’ their bin for organics with leaves, grass and light yard trimmings during the first phase of the program. Things like twigs must be less than 0.5 inches in diameter and no longer than 2 feet.

The lid of the bin must be able to fully close to ensure waste will be collected.

“We are grateful to receive a Clean BC grant and to work collaboratively with our waste management partners to roll out the expanded organics program that will benefit both residents and the environment,” said Craig.

The Regional District hopes through this expansion, it will lower greenhouse gas emissions, in an attempt to decrease backyard burning, and cause fewer visits to the Church Road Transfer Station and Regional Landfill.

More information is available here.

City of Nanaimo residents can check what is accepted in their organics bins here.