A house fire claimed one life early Wednesday morning in Whiskey Creek.

It was in the 3800 block of Marples Road at around 1 in the morning on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The scene was attended by local fire departments and police and the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Not much information was given, but police say the cause of the fire and the death are under investigation by the coroner and Fire Commission.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released,” reads their media release. “An update will be provided once the investigation has determined the cause of both the fire and death of the person located at the scene.”