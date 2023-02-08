Play for fun, not for money.

The BCLC is recommending those who are betting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles not take it super seriously.

“The Super Bowl is a marquee sports-betting event for many PlayNow.com players, and we want our players to enjoy their experience – whether their bet wins or not,” says BCLC Chief Operating Officer Dan Beebe. “With an ambition to have the healthiest players in the world, all of us at BCLC are encouraging players to not only set time and money limits using PlayNow.com’s player-health tools but reflect on their overall play habits so they are well-positioned to maintain their healthy play.”

BC’s regulated gambling website— playnow.com— launched a campaign this week to remind sports bettors to ‘have a game plan.’

Tips include the following;

Decide how much money to gamble with beforehand. If you lose, it’s gone and you’re done, don’t try to win it back.

All forms of gambling, including sports betting, favour the house. No matter how much you know about sports, you’re going to lose over time. Gambling isn’t a way to make money, so play for fun.

Check in and be honest with yourself, assess how you’re feeling. Time away from gambling allows you to reassess where you’re at, and how you’re feeling.

Player-health specialists are available to support players via phone at 1-877-706-6789, from 7am to 12am daily. Gambling Support BC is also available at 1-888-795-6111 for those struggling with their own or another’s gambling problems.