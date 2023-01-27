Nanaimo RCMP are seeking help in finding a 30 year-old woman.

Samantha Evans is a caucasian 5’7 woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She also may have a piercing on her lower lip.

She is associated with a red 2004 Monte Carlo, but it is currently in downtown Nanaimo with no plates.

She is of no fixed address, and RCMP report she is dealing with ‘significant personal issues’ which has her family and support system concerned.

Evans was last heard from on January 11th. Her family contacted RCMP on the 18th.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2023-1931.