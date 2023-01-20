The Catalyst Crofton pulp mill, owned by Paper Excellence, is receiving more than $18 million in provincial and federal funding to begin a transition to producing new paper products.

Premier David Eby made the announcement this morning at the mill in Crofton.

The premier says the mill is going to be producing water-resistant paper packaging and cutlery. The products will replace our single-use plastic items made from petroleum.

Eby says “it’s good news for our economy, it’s good news for the community, it’s good news for everybody,” and is an innovation that will keep the Catalyst Crofton mill competitive.

The planned transition will mean more than one-hundred jobs will resume at the mill.

The B.C. and federal governments are contributing a combined total of $18.8 million to the project.

$4.5 million is coming from the province, with Ottawa kicking in $14.3 million.

BC’s Minister of Jobs, Brenda Bailey, says “we understand there is more work to be done to support people and families in forestry-dependent and rural communities,” but this is good news for workers.

Federal minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson says the development of innovative forest products helps reduce emissions and waste and creates good sustainable jobs.