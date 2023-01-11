Nanaimo RCMP are seeking help finding out the identity of a person who backed their vehicle into a gas station.

Around 12:30 AM on December 30th, a woman backed her vehicle into the exterior of the Shell Gas station on Nicol St. Reportedly, she got out of her vehicle to speak to the clerk, where she claimed responsibility for her actions.

However, she did not provide her name or contact information. She went back to her vehicle and drove off. No plate was obtained.

Nanaimo RCMP say she appears to be a 35-45 years old Caucasian woman wearing glasses, with brown hair tied back.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-45257.