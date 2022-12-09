A Nanaimo shooting caused one man to be taken away by ambulance early this morning.

At 2am, an early morning shooting took place at a residence on the 2300 block of Bowen Road.

EHS and RCMP responded and a man was located with a gunshot injury. The 34 year-old man was taken to the Nanaimo hospital.

“At this time, due to the condition of the victim, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they fled in. Police believe though based on information gathered to date, that this was a targeted isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Forensic investigators are investigating the house, and investigators are asking that anyone who saw a vehicle driving in the vicinity of the scene around the time of the shooting, or have information on the incident, to please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-42988.