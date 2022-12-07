Flames lit up the sky as a gas station in Bowser, B.C. caught fire, burning down Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Deep Bay Fire Department said the Bowser Esso was caught up in the flames. According to Oceanside RCMP, they got a report of the fire at around 9:56 p.m. at Bowser Automotive.

RCMP add the fire engulfed the building, but there were no injuries and no criminality is suspected.

The investigation has been turned over to the fire department to determine the cause.

According to DriveBC, the blaze shut down the section of Highway 19A between Midland and Crosley roads at around 11:30 p.m.

BC Hydro says the power was also knocked out at around 10 p.m. because of the flames, affecting 857 customers in the area.

Highway 19A reopened at around 3:30 a.m. according to DriveBC and BC Hydro said power was restored at around 3:45 a.m.

More details will come as they are available.