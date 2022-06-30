- Advertisement -

Multiple sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay are cancelled because of a mechanical issue on the Queen of Alberni.

BC Ferries says the boat has an issue with its piston assembly and will require critical machining to repair. Repairs will be required for its cylinder head and liner and the boat will be out of commission on June 30.

The following Queen of Alberni sailings are cancelled Thursday:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay

7:20 p.m.out of Horseshoe Bay

9:30 p.m. out of Departure Bay

11:40 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

BC Ferries says all other sailings are expected to run as scheduled. They add that because the repairs are technical and also require testing, there could be an impact to July 1 sailings.

They recommend travellers who do not have a booking on June 30 to make alternate travel plans or go on foot. Service is also available between Tsawwassen to Duke Point or Swartz Bay in Victoria.

- Advertisement -

The ferry line says they will notify customers if their July 1 sailings are affected by the issue.