NANAIMO, BC – A good Samaritan has returned a substantial amount of found money to the Nanaimo RCMP.

The amount of money is between $200 and $2,000. It was found on a sidewalk in a north-end Nanaimo neighbourhood.

Constable Gary O’Brien says, “Our ‘Good Samaritan’ was quite shocked by the amount of cash there was and just hopes that the owner can be found and gets reunited with their money.”

The Samaritan was a jogger out on a morning run. He stopped to pick up the money, and then once realizing the amount of money, decided to try and get it back to its owner.

Notes from this are that the money was not in an envelope, and the jogger believed it was kept together by being folded in half.

If you have any information, or if it’s yours, give Nanaimo RCMP a call at 250-754-2345.